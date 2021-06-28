Trump joins Rumble

Former US President Donald Trump has joined the Rumble app, after being banned from using the platforms of other social media giants.

Rumble is a video-sharing platform competing with YouTube. The company says that it "provides video creators a way host, manage, distribute, create OTT feeds and monetize their content. One of the things Rumble does best, is providing audiences that will generate revenue for video creators."

So far, the only video posted on Trump's account is a broadcast of his Ohio rally on Saturday night.

Trump has been permanently banned from Twitter and remains indefinitely suspended from Facebook and YouTube. He recently launched a blog which he later shut down.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington told Reuters that joining Rumble was in addition to the former president's plan to start his own platform, rather than a replacement for this plan, details of which remain to be announced.

"It is a great way to reach the American people in a time of unprecedented assault on free speech in our country by Big Tech tyrants," Harrington explained.