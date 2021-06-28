Diaspora Minister: Zero chance we'll find survivors

A senior Israeli lawmaker expressed pessimism regarding the chances of finding survivors at the site of a catastrophic building collapse in south Florida, telling Israeli media the odds of recovering people alive at this point is “zero”.

More than four days have passed since a condominium in the Miami suburb of Surfside collapsed, trapping 159 people under tons of rubble. With nine bodies located thus far and 150 people still listed as missing, families are holding out hope that their relatives will be recovered alive from debris.

But according to Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai (Labor), the chances of finding survivors this long after the collapse are nil.

Shai, who is at the scene in south Florida, spoke with Radio 103FM Monday, lamenting that he does not believe it is possible that any of the victims may still be alive in the rubble.

"I say with regret, the chances of finding survivors is zero ... I was in the place, it doesn't look like anyone could survive," Shai said.

IDF Col. (Res.) Golan Vach, who is heading up the Israeli search and rescue mission in Surfside, was more optimistic, saying “There is always hope.”

When asked if survivors could still be found at the scene of the catastrophe, Vach replied: "There is a chance."

"We still have hope, but this site is very complicated."