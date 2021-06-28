Former President Trump: Children should not receive Covid-19 vaccine

Former US President Donald Trump said that he does not believe children should be receiving the Covid-19 shot and that nobody can be forced to receive it.

Speaking to Newsmax in an interview published on Friday, Trump said the Covid-19 vaccination campaign "has been a miracle," but added, "I don't think children should get it, and I think people should have freedom on getting it - they can't be forced, because they do have rights."

"Look, I'm the vaccine person," Trump said, but noted that some people "don't like the concept of vaccine, and, you know, you should have that freedom."

"I think people should get it, but I don't think young people [should get it.] The immune system of young people is very strong," he said, explaining that death rates from Covid-19 among the young are extremely low.

"So I just feel that young people shouldn't get it. They don't need it."