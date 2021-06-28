Israel to allow transfer of fuel to Gaza power plant

Israel will permit the transfer of fuel to the power plant in the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing starting on Monday. This is a continuation of the transfer of fuels to the private sector, which began following the conclusion of Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The decision was made following an assessment of the situation and with the approval of the political echelon, and is conditional on the continued maintenance of security stability.

This past Thursday, it was decided to expand the fishing area in the Gaza Strip from six to nine nautical miles. In addition, it was decided to issue a permit for the import of raw materials for essential civilian factories from Israel into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke on Thursday at a ceremony marking the conclusion of an Israel Air Force pilot course and said, "The campaign of Operation Guardian of the Walls has concluded, but the Hamas organization in Gaza needs to internalize - we are determined. If Gaza wants rehabilitation and economic development, the time has come for steps to be taken on the ground to maintain peace, stop armaments, and bring the boys home."

"We are also prepared for expanding steps to change the reality for the benefit of the people of Gaza," Gantz stressed, "but we will not tolerate terrorism of any kind, and we will not accept the holding of our sons in captivity, in blatant violation of international law."