Ministers astonished by punishment proposed by Shaked

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked presented an initiative during Sunday’s Coronavirus Cabinet discussion that would deter those who do not obey the isolation instructions.

According to Shaked's proposal, an Israeli who returns from abroad and breaks isolation protocols will pay a fine of 5,000 shekels and will not be able to leave Israel for an entire year.

The Interior Minister requested that the sanction also apply to children and passengers going to coronavirus-stricken countries without receiving approval from the Exceptions Committee.

The Cabinet ministers reacted with astonishment to Shaked's proposal. Ministers Gideon Sa'ar Saar and Orit Farkash-Hacohen said that this was a disproportionate decision that will not pass. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit also objected to the initiative, saying it was disproportionate.

During Sunday’s discussion, the Coronavirus Cabinet decided not to impose additional measures on Israeli citizens.

The Cabinet decided that the goal at this stage is maximum protection for Israeli citizens from the spread of the Delta variant, along with minimal harm to routine life.

In addition, the Cabinet stated that in parallel to dealing with the Delta variant, there should be preparation for future threats by building infrastructure for the detection and treatment of variants or other viruses.

It was also decided that the coronavirus project manager, Prof. Nachman Ash, and the international crossings commissioner, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Roni Numa, would formulate a recommendation for an enforcement model on the issue of isolation, with an emphasis on individuals returning from abroad, after discussing all relevant factors.