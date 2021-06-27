Death toll in Miami building collapse rises to nine

The number of confirmed fatalities in the apartment building collapse just outside of Miami in Florida rose to nine Sunday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Speaking at a press conference with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Levine Cava said that of the nine confirmed victims killed in the collapse, four victims have thus far been positively identified.

“We have identified four of the victims and notified the next of kin.”

“We are making every effort to identify those others who have been recovered, and additionally to contact their family members as soon as we are able.”

Governor DeSantis said that an Israeli search and rescue team was already at work on the disaster site.

“We did get a small team from Israel to come. A lot of the families who have unaccounted for loved ones wanted that. That was something that obviously we welcomed. So they’ve been on site as well.”

“They’re looking for voids or if they could potentially rescue somebody. That’s kind of the name of the game.”

DeSantis added that investigators will be combing debris taken from the site of the building collapse.

“Obviously that debris does have forensic value, so it will be parsed once it is taken.”