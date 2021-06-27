'We're hoping we find some survivors'

Israeli search and rescue teams will be deployed immediately to the scene of the catastrophic apartment building collapse outside of Miami, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Speaking in an interview with Arutz Sheva Sunday, DeSantis said that he had spoken with Israel’s new Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, about support from Israel for search and rescue activities.

“I spoke with the Prime Minister yesterday. He offered support. Obviously this is a complex situation with such a catastrophic collapse.”

“I know a lot of the families we’ve been supporting have wanted to see some support from Israel, and they wanted to know if they send it, if we’re going to accept it. And I said ‘Of course we’re going to accept it.’”

Israeli rescue teams, DeSantis continued, “are going to be out on the pile today. Hopefully we’re going to be able to find some survivors.”

“I would say that it would be much, much higher percentage of Jewish families than the population as a whole.”

DeSantis added that thus far, there are no reports of Israeli citizens among the missing.

“I asked the folks here, ‘Are there any Israelis that you know that are unaccounted for?’ They said, ‘No, but there are a lot of connections between those families and Israel’.”