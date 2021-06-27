Unboxing Israel 2021 Summit – Sharing. Inspiring. Connecting

Vibe Israel USA’s Unboxing Israel Summit 2021, a special virtual conference on Tuesday, June 29, from 12pm-3pm ET (9am-12pm PT), will provide an array of new ideas and practical guidance on social media outreach, talking to your kids, and engaging those in your community about Israel in person.

In the current online climate, telling Israel’s authentic story is imperative — a challenge that must be met with proactivity, inventiveness, and out-of-the-box solutions. Vibe Israel USA is recommending a disruptive new approach to talking about Israel online. They are launching it with the Unboxing Israel Summit, which will feature a fantastic selection of speakers — including Vibe Israel founder and CEO Joanna Landau, Vibe Israel President and CEO Becca Hurowitz, Tel Aviv Foundation CEO Dr. Hila Oren, Vayomar co-founder Ariel Halevi, and Bloom Consulting CEO José Torres — who will share their firsthand experiences and success stories, as well as discuss results-oriented communication strategies across a variety of platforms.

Individually and collectively, these experts-in-field will illuminate the concept of nation branding and its application to Israel; offer tips on how to more effectively connect with the next generation and Jewish diaspora; discuss counterintuitive approaches to talking both about Israel on social media in general and to children in the aftermath of Operation Guardian of the Walls; and share the tangible benefits that come from leaning into challenging real-world events, among other topics. Our speakers are experts in marketing, persuasion, placemaking, Israel education, cross-cultural relations, and social media.

“At a time when the brand of Israel is in distress, it is important for us to come together to find innovative advice and concise messaging solutions that will resonate with the Jewish community and broader mainstream audiences alike,” said Landau. “The Unboxing Israel Summit does just that.”

“The recent online discussions about Israel make it clear that we need to change the way we talk about Israel to the next generation. We at Vibe Israel USA have a different approach, and we want to share it at this summit,” added Hurowitz “This conference is for anyone engaging the next generation with Israel, Jewish community professionals and leaders, educators, marketers, and Israel travel professionals.”

This special event is co-sponsored by Hillel International, the iCenter for Israel Education, the Israel Ministry of Tourism, JCC Association of North America, the Jewish Federations of North America, and RootOne. Ticketing and sign-up information for the June 29 summit can be accessed via https://vibeisraelusa.wixsite.com/unboxing-israel-2021