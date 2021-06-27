Four of new directors-general of ministries are kippah wearers

The new government headed by PM Naftali Bennett has authorized the appointment of six new directors-general of various ministries, four of whom are kippah-wearers from the Religious-Zionist community.

Heading the list is the new director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office, Yair Pines, who was appointed by PM Bennett last week. Pines, who is 41 years old, is currently serving as director-general of the Housing and Construction Ministry. He started out his career in the Finance Ministry in the budgets department, where he served as deputy director. He later served as the deputy head of the Israel Lands Authority.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) has also appointed a Religious-Zionist to head her Ministry. Two weeks ago, she announced that she had chosen Yair Hirsh for the position. Hirsh, who is 45, is a father of seven and lives in the town of Kida in the Binyamin region. He holds both a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and a Master of Laws (LLM) from Bar Ilan university, having studied in the commercial track for his higher qualification.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar (New Hope) has appointed attorney Eran Davidi as his director-general. Davidi holds Bachelor’s degrees in Law and Governance from the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, graduating with honors in both subjects. He also holds a Master’s degree in Law from Columbia University in New York.

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) has appointed Shimon Metouk as his director-general. Metouk is 42 and lives with his family in Eli, in the Binyamin region. He has extensive experience in management in the public sector.

Aside from these appointments, Housing and Construction Minister Zeev Elkin (New Hope) is expected to appoint Aviad Friedman as his director-general, and Interior Minister Shaked has decided to appoint attorney Shlomi Heizler as the head of the National Planning Council.