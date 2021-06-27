115 COVID diagnoses yesterday, Tel Aviv declared yellow city

Tel Aviv, Kfar Saba and Herzliya have been declared yellow cities after a significant number of people were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

115 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus yesterday, including 18 Israelis who returned from abroad. Binyamina-Givat Ada is still defined as a red city, while Modi'in and Kochav Yair are defined as orange.

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Nachman Ash addressed the government's considerations in imposing additional restrictions. "Most of us are vaccinated. It may be possible to look at the serious illness and see that there is no increase in hospitalizations, as in the UK, and try to absorb the increase in the mild illnesses we see. It is a complex consideration so we will have to make complex decisions," he said in an interview with Reshet Bet.

Over the weekend, 34 Israelis who returned from abroad were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Nine of them returned from Russia. Other countries from which Israelis returned infected with the coronavirus include Turkey, Greece, Italy, Bulgaria, the United States, Cyprus and more.