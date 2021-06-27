Two killed in blaze in Jerusalem

A man and wife in their forties have been killed in a fire that broke out in their two-story home in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Safafa, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

MDA personnel called to the scene determined their deaths after attempts to resuscitate them failed. Five additional people were injured due to smoke inhalation, four of them lightly and the fifth moderately. They have been transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.

By an hour following their alert to the blaze, fire fighters had the fire under control.

“When we reached the scene, it was chaotic,” MDA paramedic Avraham Tzeinvirt told media. “We saw a two-story home with the first floor ablaze and extremely thick smoke pouring out. They had gotten a man and wife in their forties out, and they’d been burned and had also inhaled a lot of smoke. They were unconscious and we started to treat them right away, but our resuscitation attempts failed and we had to declare their deaths.

“A 30-year-old man who had entered the building to save the couple suffered from smoke inhalation and we treated him and evacuated him to hospital in moderate condition. Two teens aged 14 and 16 were also rescued from the home, also suffering from smoke inhalation, and two additional people who were at the scene were treated for light injuries, and they were also transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.”