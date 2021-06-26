Netanyahu-bloc to boycott arrangements committee meeting due to fast

Tonight, the Netanyahu bloc parties decided not to attend the meeting of the arrangements committee that will convene tomorrow, the 17th of Tammuz fast.

MK Yariv Levin, chairman of the Likud faction and the opposition center, said, "Since the formation of the government, the coalition has been operating in a predatory and unprecedented manner, trampling on all the working rules in the Knesset, as has been the practice for many years."

"The attempt to make a decision regarding the composition of the Knesset committees without real negotiations with the opposition is fundamentally invalid. Setting a meeting on such a significant and deliberately controversial issue on a fast day crosses another red line and is a complete break from practice as it exists in the Knesset," Levin said.

"In these circumstances, the opposition will not attend the meeting to be held tomorrow, and will act to ensure that Knesset committees are determined and divided fairly and in accordance with the principles that have been followed throughout the years."

According to the Knesset website, The arrangements committee "proposes the Parliamentary Group make-up of the permanent committees, makes recommendations as to who should chair the committees, lays down the sitting arrangements of the Groups in the plenum and the distribution of rooms in the Knesset building to the Groups and Knesset members."