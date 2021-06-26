Rivlin departs to US on farewell visit at Biden's invitation

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin departed this evening, Saturday, on a farewell visit to the United States at the invitation of President of the United States Joe Biden.

The presidents will meet on Monday at the White House.

On his departure, the president said, “I am departing, for the last time as president and on behalf of the State of Israel, on a farewell visit to Israel's closest ally and friend in the world - the United States of America."

"On my visit I will meet President Joe Biden, a true friend of the State of Israel for many years and I will thank him for his genuine concern for Israel's security and its citizens. I will also hold meetings at the UN to discuss regional issues on our agenda and meet the American Jewish community which is so dear to our hearts.”