This year the period known as the Three Weeks begin on 27 June 2021 with the fast of Shiva Asar B'Tammuz, 17th of Tammuz. At the end of this 3-week mourning period, we have the the fast of Tisha B'Av, the saddest day in the Jewish calendar.



Here is the final edition of the 'Ceremony & Celebration' series - including insights from Rabbi Sacks zt"l, stories and discussion questions - which we hope will both educate and engage you, your family and students over the Three Weeks.



CEREMONY & CELEBRATION:

THE THREE WEEKS & TISHA B'AV EDITION

Download the final edition of 'Ceremony & Celebration: Family Edition' for the Three Weeks and Tisha B'Av, including extracts from the writings of Rabbi Sacks together with questions, stories and points for discussion to engage you, your family and students.



Click here to download Ceremony & Celebration: The Three Weeks and Tisha B'Av