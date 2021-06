The health ministry has released its latest data on Covid-19 as Israel mulls imposing further restrictions on the citizens of Israel.

According to the data, there were 229 new confirmed Covid-19 diagnoses yesterday, out of 58,233 test results received.

As of today, Saturday, 26 are defined to be in serious condition, 16 are connected to ventilators.

6,429 have died since the outbreak. 5,537,341 received a first dose of the Pfizer shot and 5,156,177 received a second dose.