Pompeo: I'm convinced Bennett will do the right things

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a conversation on Thursday with All Israel News founder Joel Rosenberg.

At the same time, Pompeo also noted the enormous challenge Bennett faces with a fragile coalition and a one-seat majority in the Israeli government.

Pompeo noted told Rosenberg in the interview, which took place at the National Religious Broadcaster convention in Dallas, that the transition from former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won’t be starkly different from Bennett’s leadership because he has similar politics to his predecessor.

“Mr. Bennett, I'm convinced, has the Israeli people at his heart that he will do the right things on security issues,” Pompeo said, adding, “But he has a tough job, as he is managing an unruly coalition that really united around 'anybody but Netanyahu.'”

Pompeo was positive about the new Israeli government, though he expressed concern that Bennett will have issues keeping his coalition together since it was built on the comment theme of ousting Netanyahu and is presiding over eight parties ranging from far right to far left.

“I pray that they get it right...for Israel and for the Jewish people,” Pompeo told Rosenberg.

The former Secretary of State is a staunch supporter of Israel during his time in office and was in office during the negotiation of the Abraham Accords which saw Israel normalizing relations with a number of Arab countries.

Pompeo is seen as a likely 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Recently, he blamed the Biden administration for the ongoing Hamas and Islamic Jihad rocket fire on Israel.

"Biden delayed his call with Israeli leadership and restarted funding to the Palestinian Authority through the UN — both signal to Hamas & terrorists in the West Bank that America places less value on our relationship with Israel. It matters who leads," Pompeo tweeted.

Earlier this week, Pompeo excoriated Iran’s president-elect Ebrahim Raisi, and urged the Biden administration not to negotiate with the incoming Iranian government.

Pompeo added that the US must maintain its sanctions regime on Tehran to force the Iranian government to “change its behavior”, without specifically referencing the country’s nuclear program.

