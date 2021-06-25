14-year old boy arrested in connection with May Times Square attack on Jewish man

Police in New York arrested a 14-year old boy as part of an ongoing investigation into a brazen attack on a Jewish man in Times Square on May 20.

Three other men have already been charged in the attack.

The 14-year old, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was charged with assault, gang assault and menacing as hate crime offences, and also with aggravated harassment, reported Newsday.

He lives in Staten Island.

The hate crime took place during Manhattan pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Times Square on May 20.

NYPD officers were called to the area of 1604 Broadway where the found the victim, Joseph Borgen, a 29-year old Jewish man, who had allegedly been assaulted by five male suspects.

He had been severely beaten in the attack, and was taken to the hospital where he was found to be in stable condition.

Police had previously arrested Waseem Awawdeh, 23, and Faisal Elezzi, 25, both from Staten Island. In early June, Mahmoud Must, 23, of Brooklyn, turned himself into police.

At the suspects' indictment, police testified that the victim was punched, kicked and cursed at with anti-Semitic slurs and death threats after he was knocked to the ground.

The criminal indictment against Elezzi and Awawdeh alleged that Borgen told police that “while he was on the ground, he heard the men saying, in substance, ‘Dirty Jew. Filthy Jew. F--k Israel. Hamas is going to kill you. Go back to Israel.’”

Awawdeh allegedly showed no remorse for the attack, telling one of his guards after he was arrested, “I would do it again.”

He is being held on $10,000 bail.

He is accused of using Borgen’s crutches to hit him as well as punching, kicking and pepper-spraying him.

