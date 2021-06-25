Three killed in knife attack in German city of Wurzburg

Three people were killed and six were wounded in a stabbing attack in the German town of Wurzburg on Friday, Reuters reported.

Police stopped the suspected perpetrator with a shot to the leg, according to the report.

Police said they had arrested a suspect after a "major operation" in which parts of the city center were sealed off.

"We have arrested a suspect," Lower Franconia police said on Twitter. "There are no indications of a second suspect. There is NO danger to the population."

The motive for the incident remains unclear. Police declined to provide further information and urged social media users to refrain from speculation, according to The Associated Press.

Wurzburg is a city of about 130,000 people in Bavaria, located between Munich and Frankfurt.

While the motive for Friday’s incident is not yet known, Germany has been hit by several terrorist attacks in recent years.

In one attack, a 17-year-old Afghani with an axe attacked passengers on a train in Wurzburg before being shot dead by security forces.

In a second incident, an attacker set off a bomb in a restaurant in Ansbach, killing himself and wounding 12 others.

The worst such attack took place in December of 2016, when Tunisian terrorist Anis Amri killed 12 people and injured dozens more when he drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin.

In early October, a knife-wielding attacker killed one tourist and seriously injured another in the city of Dresden. Prosecutors later said the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack.

