Religious Zionism MK Avi Maoz attacked the police’s conduct in detaining Rabbi Dror Arieh, of the Hazon movement after Rabbi Arieh used a drone to protest against the Tel Aviv Pride Parade.

“Police are acting as if they work for the pride movement, actively censoring anyone who stands against them,” Maoz commented. “Commercial entities use drones to advertise all the time without interference; why should it be different for someone using a drone to stand up for Jewish values? I call on the Minister of Internal Security to defend democracy, freedom of expression, and freedom of protest without bias."