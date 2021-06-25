'Biden's Small Business Administration nominee isn't pro-BDS'

An American Jewish leader is looking to rebut claims that a Biden administration nominee is a backer of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the community leader in question rejected claims that Dilawar Syed, President and CEO of the California-based Lumiata health care company, is a supporter of the BDS movement. Syed is currently the Biden administration’s nominee for deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration.

The official told Arutz Sheva that he met recently with Syed, and that he does not believe Syed is a supporter of the anti-Israel boycott movement.

"He has reached out to Jewish leaders. The ADL and AJC have given him their support. Senator Ben Cardin who wrote the main Anti-BDS Legislation is backing him. After a long conversation was him, I am convinced that Dylawar Syed is not pro-BDS. Mr. Syed spent nine days in Israel in 2013 courtesy of the JCRC of San Francisco. He considered the trip to be one of the highlights of his life. He has done business with Israel. He is a businessman first and foremost and does not believe in boycotts.”

A recent report by the Washington Free Beacon noted that Syed, who is currently in the midst of the confirmation process, serves on the board of a group that lobbies in support of the BDS movement and describes Israel as an “apartheid state,” citing Syed’s ties to the Emgage Action organization.

According to the report, Emgage called BDS a "constitutionally protected nonviolent response that seeks to end the occupation" and stated that it "support[s] the right to boycott, divest, and sanction, as well as the Right of Return of Palestinians."