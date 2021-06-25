Parshat Balak: Why would we want a blessing from Bila'am?

Why would we want a blessing from Bila'am??



This week we find the famous story of Balak calling over Bila'am in order to curse Am Yisrael, and Bila'am ends up Blessing Am Yisrael instead.



As we know, these Blessings became an important part of our tradition with the Gmara suggesting we should say it every morning, together with Kriyat Shma'a (but rejects the idea for a technical reason), but part of them did find their way into our Siddur every morning.



The big question is - what's so special about these Blessings?



And even more so, we have to keep in mind who the person saying these blessings is - it's the most wicked person that even the Gmara says - there's no end to the bad things you can say about Bila'am. So why would we even want a blessing from him??



How did blessings coming from an evil person end up being such an important part of our tradition and prayer?