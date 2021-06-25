Vaccine inventor: Israel missed COVID jab's cardiotoxicity risks

The doctor who developed the technology used in the majority of COVID shots warned that the US government is withholding information regarding the risks from coronavirus vaccines.

Dr. Robert Malone, who invented the mRNA technology now being used in both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID vaccines, spoke with Fox News this week about the push to vaccinate young adults and even children.

With the Centers for Disease Control finding a link between the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines and heart muscle inflammation among young people – particularly younger males – Dr. Malone said that a “risk-benefit” analysis must be made before children are vaccinated en masse.

“My concern is that I know that there are risks. But we don't have access to the data and the data haven't been captured rigorously enough so that we can accurately assess those risks – And therefore … we don't really have the information that we need to make a reasonable decision."

"I can say that the risk-benefit ratio for those 18 and below doesn't justify vaccines and there's a pretty good chance that it doesn't justify vaccination in these very young adults."

Dr. Malone also chided federal authorities over a lack of transparency regarding the risks from COVID vaccines.

"One of my concerns are that the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are. And so, I am of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept vaccines or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines."

Malone added that health officials, including the CDC, were unable to process the flood of data on vaccines quickly enough to offer a clear picture of the risks from the vaccines.

That has left gaps not only in the understanding of risks to younger users, but also to pregnant women, Malone said.

"What we have is a structural problem in how the databases were built and how they're being analyzed."

"The CDC is overwhelmed. They aren't even processing the data they have. And even by the CDC's own admission in their recent MMWR report [Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report] on safety and pregnancy, the V-Safe database, the one they hold internal, is so poor that they can't draw any definitive conclusions yet on whether these vaccines are safe in pregnancy."

"They believe they are generally safe, but the databases aren't sufficient to really demonstrate that."

Thus far, Malone continued, the US has relied heavily on data from foreign health ministries, including Israel’s, but lamented that Israel had failed to detect cardiovascular risks from the vaccines.

"We're left in a position where we're waiting for data from places like Norway, Finland... and hopefully from Israel to back up our decisions in public health."

"Unfortunately, the Israelis that we have been relying on did not pick up these cardiotoxicity risks that we are now learning about. They were first picked up by the FDA people looking at the VAERS database."