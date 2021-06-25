Fatah dismisses notion that Israeli government is 'fragile'

The Fatah Council on Thursday held a meeting in Ramallah, headed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman and Fatah leader Mahmoud Abbas.

A statement issued by the Council following the meeting called for the continuation of the national discourse in order to bring about unity in the face of "occupation, aggression and settlement", and stressed that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is the sole and only representative of the "Palestinian people."

The Council also called for a reassessment of relations with the "occupying power" (Israel -ed.) and demanded, among other things, an end to the “settlement”, the “siege” of Gaza and the "illegal" measures in Jerusalem.

The Council affirmed Fatah's involvement in the "popular resistance" against Israel, such as in the conflict zones in Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan, Beita and the Jordan Valley, noting that "unprecedented" international support for Palestine in parallel with "popular pressure" is extremely important on the way to putting an end to the Israeli "occupation".

"It is not possible to accept the claim regarding the fragility of the new Israeli government so that it evades its responsibility towards any serious international effort on the pretext that it is unable to do so. How can it continue its aggression, killing and settlement and not want to deal with international legitimacy and its decisions regarding the end of the occupation?" the statement said.

The Fatah movement called on the signatories to the Fourth Geneva Convention to work for the implementation of international humanitarian law and to confirm their support for the BDS movement.