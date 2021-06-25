Canada says senior Iranian official ordered downing of Ukrainian plane

Canada’s final report on the downing of a Ukrainian plane over Tehran in January of last year says the decision was made by a senior Iranian official, Arab News reported on Thursday.

The Canadian forensic report stated that Iran ignored some risks, which led to the fatal accident on January 8, 2020.

The report also added that the Islamic Republic failed to provide sufficient explanations for the downing of the plane, which killed all 176 people on board.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard fired two missiles at Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after it took off from Tehran on January 8 last year.

The crash came shortly after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that house US forces in retaliation for the US eliminating top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran initially denied having anything to do with the crash, but US officials said early on that the plane had been shot down by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran later admitted that it had made a mistake and shot the Ukrainian plane after it flew too close to a sensitive military site and failed to respond to signals.

Victims aboard the Ukrainian plane included citizens of Canada, Sweden, the U.K, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Out of 176 on board, 57 were Canadians. Many of the passengers were scheduled to catch a connecting flight to Toronto.

Iran's civil aviation authority has blamed “human error” as the reason for the downing of the plane, a report which was dismissed by Canadian authorities.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday the families of the victims deserved answers.

“The families and loved ones of the victims of Flight PS752 deserve answers - and we will take every measure necessary to make sure justice is served,” he tweeted. “Today’s report confirms that Iranian civilian and military authorities are fully responsible for the downing of Flight PS752.”