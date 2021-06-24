14-year-old missing in woods near Beit Shemesh

Forces from the Israel Police, the Border Police and volunteers from the Etzion-Yehuda rescue unit are working to locate a 14-year-old boy with whom contact was lost on Thursday afternoon while he was in the woods near the Beit Jamal Monastery, located near Beit Shemesh, as part of a school trip.

The boy was last seen shortly after 4:00 p.m. in the woods during the trip and has not been heard from since.

The missing teen is a resident of Beit Shemesh who does not have a cell phone. A helicopter from the Israel Police Air Unit was also called to the scene to assist the forces on the ground with aerial scans.