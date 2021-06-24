Israeli consulate assisting after Miami building collapse

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Maor Elbaz, Israel's Consul General in Miami, and received an update from him on the state of operations on the ground due to the collapse of the building in Miami.

In addition, he spoke with the head of the Jewish community in Miami, Jacob Solomon, and through him conveyed his condolences to the Jewish community in Miami.

The Minister instructed the foreign ministry management to update him on the situation on the ground on a regular basis and to make available to the Consulate in Miami everything necessary to address the situation.

Lapid added: "The foreign ministry in Miami and the country are doing everything they can to help the forces on the ground, the wounded and the families. It is a difficult and complex event and it will take time to deal with it, we are at their disposal for any assistance they may need."

One person has been confirmed to have died in the building collapse, while 51 people are missing, 25 of whom are believed to be Jewish.