Children hurt in explosion at Mitzpe Ramon home

A 4-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were moderately injured while playing with an explosive object in the yard of a house in Mitzpe Ramon.

Three other children, ages 10 and 7, were lightly injured. They all suffered from shrapnel wounds to their upper bodies.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics provided medical care to the wounded and evacuate them by helicopter to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

Senior MDA medic Ofer Weingarten and MDA paramedic Yosra Ryan said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw five children in the yard. Two of them, a 4-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy suffered multiple injuries to their upper bodies as a result of shrapnel. We provided them with life-saving medical care in the field and urgently transferred them to an MDA helicopter that landed nearby and evacuated them to Soroka Hospital when their condition was defined as moderate.