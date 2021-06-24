Indian police arrest 4 students allegedly behind Israeli Embassy blast

Security officials examine site of explosion near Israeli embassy in New Delhi

Indian police have arrested four students suspected of involvement in a January explosion that targeted the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi at the start of the year.

The New Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday made the arrest of the students for their alleged role in the January 29 blast, reported India TV News. They are currently being held and interrogated.

On that day, a small improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred approximately 150 meters from the Israeli Embassy in the Lutyens' Delhi area of New Delhi.

No one was injured in the explosion. The windows of three parked cars were shattered.

The device went off in the Lutyens’ bungalow zone which is known for having a high level of security.

The students are reportedly residents of Kargil, a region of Kashmir. They had moved to New Delhi to study.

The police stated that the cellphones of the four students were turned off the day of the attack.

According to Hamodia, police released security footage showing the suspects planting the IED near the embassy.

The explosion took place on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and India.

The attack was at first suspected to be the work of Iranian agents.

Shortly after the blast, a group calling itself "Jaish-Ul-Hind" claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a screenshot purportedly from Telegram, Jaish-Ul-Hind claims to be behind the explosion, saying "By the grace and help of Almighty Allah, soldiers of Jaish-Ul-Hind were able to infiltrate a high security area in Delhi and carry out an IED attack."

However, sources in investigating agencies had said that they would not rely on the claim until evidence could be found to prove it.

The sources also said that they suspected the message was an attempt to mislead investigators.