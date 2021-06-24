Deri tells right-wing leaders not to join 'evil' government

Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri called on his fellow opposition members not to join the Bennett-Lapid government.

"I would recommend to the leaders of the right-wing bloc to refuse to take the crumbs of the chairmanship of the committees of this coalition. This is an illegitimate government elected by deception and fraud and there is no reason for us to cooperate with them," Deri said at a special meeting of the Shas faction Thursday.

"This is a left-wing coalition that has regrettably violated the Jewish tradition and identity of the state, and is breaking records of recklessness and clogging of the mouth. They will not buy us with the crumbs of irrelevant committees," he added.

At the faction meeting, the chairman of Shas outlined his party's course of action for the struggle against this government in the Knesset, by actively participating in the plenary debates and committees and making use of the experience of the party's veteran MKs.

In addition, Deri presented a special plan to strengthen the territory of the Shas movement, directing many resources to empowering the party and its institutions and connecting with representatives of local authorities and the general public.

"We are doing everything we can to shorten the days of this evil and dangerous government. At the same time, we will use the time to strengthen the party's institutions and open them to wide audiences, as the largest traditional and social movement in Israel, according to Rabbi Ovadia Yosef," he said.