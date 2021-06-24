Israeli town declared 'red' for first time in months

The Israeli government declared the northern community of Binyamina a 'red town,' making it the first community to receive such a designation in months.

The designation was issued in response to an outbreak of more than 100 coronavirus cases in Binyamina.

1,000 Binyamina residents are in quarantine, and the positive test rate for coronavirus tests in the community is three percent, ten times higher than the rest of the country,

138 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed over the past day in Israel, marking the third straight day with over 100 new coronavirus cases.

26 patients are hospitalized in critical or serious condition, with 18 on ventilators and the local death toll up to 6,429 since the beginning of the outbreak.

5,517,209 residents have received their first shot of the COVID vaccine, while 5,153,966 have been fully vaccinated thus far.

Israeli officials say the highly contagious Delta variant is responsible for the majority of new cases and is infecting people who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus previously.

The government has reinstated mask mandates in hospitals and is expected to reintroduce the indoor mask mandate next week.