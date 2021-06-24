If You See This On Your Child’s Face, Go To A Doctor

It was a typical afternoon and the 7 Rubin children were eating lunch in the kitchen, when mother Rina noticed an unusual spot on her son’s forehead. She assumed it was a freckle, but made a doctor’s appointment to get it checked just in case. “You’re overreacting,” her mother-in-law told her. “He’s only 11 years old.”

This scene played through Rina’s head over and over again after the doctors told her the worst news she had ever received in her life: 11-year-old Mordy Rubin has cancer.

The Rubins are known to be a strong bunch: They have a special needs daughter whose specific needs they meet every day, on top of raising a big family full of happy kids. The latest with Mordy, however, has changed things. Both mother and father have had to leave their jobs, to accompany the young boy to his treatments, as well as caring for their other children and keeping the home functional.

Recently, doctors dropped yet another bomb: Mordy is in serious danger, and needs treatments abroad to save his life. Putting him on the waiting list for the procedure in Israel would be a death sentence.

Now the Rubins are scrambling, as they have no money to pay their rent, let alone save their son’s life.

A campaign called “Save Mordy’s Life” has been opened to collect donations so that Mordy and his family can fly abroad, so that he can receive the medical help he needs to live, and so that the other children will not go hungry in the process. It is the tragic reality of a family who has no other option.

