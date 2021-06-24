Video: FOX 32 Chicago
Watch: Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, in heated argument over botched arrest
Early adjournment at Chicago City Council as tensions boil over in more police-related drama in the city.
Tags: Chicago
chicago
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWatch: Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, in heated argument over botched arrest
Watch: Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, in heated argument over botched arrest
Early adjournment at Chicago City Council as tensions boil over in more police-related drama in the city.
Tags: Chicago
chicago
iStock
Video: FOX 32 Chicago
top