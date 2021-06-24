Indictment filed against murderers of the late Yigal Yehoshua in Lod

The Central District Attorney's Office filed an indictment in the Central District Court against seven Arabs involved in Yigal Yehoshua's brutal lynching in the city of Lod during riots in the wake of Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The seven are Yusef Kadaim (21), Walid Kadaim (25), Karim Bahlul (18), Iyad Merhala (20), Khaled Hassona (51), Ahmad Danun (25) and Kamel Allah (21).

"The indictment filed against the respondents attributes to them serious offenses of nationalist-ideological motivation carried out with the aim of arousing fear and panic and with actions entailing tangible danger of severe bodily harm," the indictment reads.

"The respondents banded together to throw stones at vehicles, after verifying that the vehicles carried Jewish passengers.

"The respondents threw stones in one group at the vehicle of the late Yigal Yehoshua because he was a Jew, and brought about his death as a result of the severe impact of a stone to his head," it was written.