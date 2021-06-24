Third victim of bleachers disaster: 39-year-old Eliyahu Karpel

The disaster that occurred on the eve of the Shavuot festival in the Karlin-Stolin synagogue in Givat Ze’ev has claimed a third victim, Behadrey Haredim reports: Eliyahu Karpel z”l, of Beitar Illit, has succumbed to injuries sustained when the bleachers collapsed, injuring hundreds and killing two on the spot.

Karpel was seriously injured in the disaster; he was standing in the area under the bleachers when they collapsed, and was crushed beneath them. However, in recent weeks he had appeared to be making at least a partial recovery, even regaining consciousness and managing to converse a little with people who came to visit him and discuss the tragedy.

This Tuesday, however, his condition deteriorated suddenly when a severe infection spread throughout his body, and early on Wednesday morning his systems collapsed and he passed away. He was 39 years old.

Karpel was born in Lviv, Ukraine and immigrated to Israel as a young boy. He joined the Karlin-Stolin hasidic group due to outreach from the group’s emissaries, who are active in several Ukrainian cities and also among the immigrant population from the former Soviet Union. He settled in the haredi city of Beitar Illit where he studied Torah and made a living as a real estate agent.

With his passing, the death toll from the disaster has risen to three; the other victims were 13-year-old Meir Gloiberman, also from Beitar Illit, and 23-year-old Mordechai Rubinstein of Jerusalem, a young married man whose wife had given birth just a few months prior.

Karpel was not married and does not leave behind any descendants. Details of the funeral will be posted later today. The public is asked to recite Mishnayot for the merit of Eliyahu ben Mariya.

May his memory be for a blessing.