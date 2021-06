What began with Bilaam has spread like wildfire in our generation: a thousand wanna-be Bilaams try their hand each day to curse Israel online, in print and in the halls of power around the world.

If only they knew that G-d cares not for their curses and blesses Israel tenfold for every curse they hurl her way. The Fast of the Seventeenth of Tammuz, a day of infamy soon to become a day of joy and festivity.