Islamic Jihad: Gaza rehabilitation must not be tied to missing IDF soldiers

Jamil Alyan, a senior member of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, on Wednesday warned of the dangers inherent in negotiations for a truce with Israel.

"The achievements of the recent conflict must not be conditioned or traded for money, cement or the release of Israeli prisoners," said Alyan.

"The Palestinian resistance organizations have recorded important achievements in the last round of confrontation with Israel, led by the united struggle in all Palestinian territories and the impact on Arab states," he continued.

He added that "the resistance must live in the heart of an Arab and a Muslim in order to shape history."