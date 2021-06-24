Israel's Ambassador to UN meets IDF Chief of Staff

Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, met on Wednesday in Washington with IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Col. Aviv Kochavi, for a lengthy working meeting.

The meeting between the two focused on the issue of the Iranian nuclear program and ways to act to stop it, prevent the Iranian establishment in Syria and the issue of precision missiles in Lebanon.

Ambassador Erdan spoke with the Chief of Staff about the need to strengthen the mandate of UNIFIL, as part of dealing with the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

They also discussed the diplomatic activities led by Erdan before the UN Security Council and the US administration during Operation Guardian of the Walls, as well as the situation in Gaza and the need to condition its rehabilitation on resolving the issue of prisoners and missing persons and stopping all terrorist acts from the Gaza Strip.