Kohavi slams US intention to rejoin Iran nuclear deal

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi strongly criticized the Biden Administration's intention to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in a meeting with US defense officials on Wednesday, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the IDF stated.

“Throughout the day, the chief of staff has presented possible ways to prevent Iran from obtaining military nuclear capabilities during his meetings,” the IDF said in a statement.

Kohavi attempted to convince the officials to consider alternative ways to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons in light of the “failures of the current nuclear deal.”

On Wednesday, the Iranian government claimed that the US had agreed to lift various sanctions which had been imposed by the Trump Administration, including sanctions on Iran's oil and shipping sectors.