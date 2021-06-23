Jewish student stabbed to death in Chicago

A Jewish student from Maryland was stabbed to death in Chicago over the weekend, Yeshiva World News reported.

Anat Kimchi, 31, was visiting friends in Chicago when she was attacked in broad daylight and stabbed in the back of the neck. She later died from her wounds.

Kimchi was a doctoral student in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Maryland.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said police had identified a suspect in the murder and were “scouring the various homeless encampments downtown.”

“We know who he is. We’ve got a good film of him. We believe he’s a homeless individual,” Lightfoot said. “It’s awful. No question about it.”

The university released a statement saying: “The University of Maryland grieves the loss of Anat Kimchi, a brilliant young scholar, We offer our condolences to her friends and family during this difficult time.”

Gary Lafree, chairman of the Criminology and Criminal Justice Department at the University of Maryland, told The Chicago Tribune.that Kimchi was "was one of our best students, just about to embark on a professional career."