Government to form new Coronavirus Cabinet

The government intends to form a new Coronavirus Cabinet to debate health policy as Israel faces the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

The body will consist of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett; Foreign Minister Yair Lapid; Defense Minister Benny Gantz; Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman; Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar; Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked; Public Security Minister Omer Barlev; Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz; Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton; Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin; Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahane; Economy Minister Orna Barbivai.

The Prime Minister’s Office released a statement saying that the government would advance legislation in the coming weeks to reduce the number of ministers on the Coronavirus Cabinet in order to streamline the process of enacting coronavirus policy.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened a meeting with Health Ministry officials Wednesday afternoon to weigh the possible reimposition of some COVID restrictions.

Following a string of outbreaks of the Indian variant of the coronavirus in Israel, with 180 cases of the Indian variant – also known as the ‘Delta’ SARS-COVID-2 variant – reported thus far, Health Ministry officials said Wednesday a number of restrictions including the mask mandate may be restored in the coming days.

Bennett is slated to discuss with Health Ministry officials the possible reimposition of the mask mandate for indoor public areas, as well as cancelling plans to reopen the country to vaccinated tourists from nations with low infection rates.