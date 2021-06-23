Watch: 'Smoke terror' against community of Evyatar in Samaria
Arabs burn tires every night near new community, polluting the air. This footage is from yesterday during Evyatar Bar Mitzvah celebration.
Smoke terror against Evyatar
Zvi Goldberg
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelWatch: 'Smoke terror' against community of Evyatar in Samaria
Watch: 'Smoke terror' against community of Evyatar in Samaria
Arabs burn tires every night near new community, polluting the air. This footage is from yesterday during Evyatar Bar Mitzvah celebration.
Smoke terror against Evyatar
Zvi Goldberg
top