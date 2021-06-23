Petition rejected against demolition of home belonging to Yehuda Guetta's murderer

The Supreme Court has unanimously rejected a petition against the demolition of the home of Montasser Shalabi, the terrorist who murdered 19-year-old Yehuda Guetta Hy”d in a drive-by shooting at the Tapuah junction in Samaria two months ago.

The position clarified by the Court on Wednesday was that the homes of terrorists are to be demolished, and the Court’s justices rejected the arguments put forward by the family of the terrorist, represented by attorney Leah Tzemel of the extreme-left-wing organization “HaMoked.”

Judge Adi Mintz rejected the argument that the terrorist had no connection with the building concerned, writing, “Intermittent residence in the house concerned is sufficient to establish a residential connection. Absence from home does not sever the connection. The perpetrator also made renovations to the property.”

Elisha Guetta, the father of the victim, addressed a message of his own to the Court in advance of Wednesday’s ruling. “I am turning to the judges today – you are about to decide whether to destroy the home of this terrorist – because if you decide not to, then you will be foregoing the most basic warning against the next murder to be committed. If you do not make what is the best decision for the defense of Israel, you will be responsible for causing the next murder of yet another Jew.

“I am requesting of you that you decide on what is best for the Jewish People, so that we don’t find ourselves in a situation where another despicable murderer kills another member of our People,” Guetta added. “I ask of you – decide based on what will deliver a warning. This evil murderer deserves to be put to death, and as for his home, not one stone should remain standing.”

According to the terms of Shalabi’s indictment, the terrorist arrived at the Tapuah junction in his own vehicle where Guetta was waiting at the bus stop. As the terrorist approached, he spotted the civilians standing there and identified them as Jews. Shalabi then stopped his car, took out a gun, and shouted out, “Allahu Akbar.” He aimed his weapon and fired repeatedly at the bus stop, from just a short distance away.

Shalabi only stopped firing when the barrel of his weapon exploded. After leaving the scene, he attempted twice more to commit attacks, but was feeling unwell and did not carry them out.

Yehuda Guetta was seriously injured in the attack, while his two friends Benaya Peretz and Amichai Hala were injured, Peretz moderately and Hala lightly. All three were students at the yeshiva in Itamar.

Guetta succumbed to his wounds four days after the attack, on the same day as his murderer was captured by Shabak agents. The other two victims have yet to make a full recovery.