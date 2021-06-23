UJA Federation CEO congratulates Israel's new Consul-General in NY

UJA-Federation of New York CEO Eric Goldstein on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of former Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir as Israel’s new consul-general in New York.

“We welcome Asaf Zamir as Israel’s new Consul General in New York. Asaf brings deep knowledge of the American Jewish community to this position, and his appointment is an important new opportunity to build stronger bridges between world Jewry and Israel," said Goldstein.

"We very much look forward to welcoming the new Consul General, his wife, Maya, and their baby daughter to New York,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced the appointment of Zamir, who in addition to his ministerial role has served in the past as Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv. Zamir is also a former US citizen who grew up in the United States and is a law graduate of the University of Tel Aviv.

Lapid said, “After too long a time without a Consul General in New York, I am happy to appoint Asaf Zamir. Asaf has the professional interpersonal capabilities to represent Israel with respect and pride.”

The post of Consul General in New York has been vacant since Dani Dayan concluded his five-year term last year.

Dayan congratulated Zamir on Tuesday, writing on Twitter, “Congratulations to my friend Asaf Zamir, newly appointed Consul General of Israel in New York. The Consulate General will be in the best possible hands.”