Terrorist organizations: Ignite the ground beneath the feet of the Zionists

The Palestinian Arab “resistance” organizations sent a threat to Israel following a meeting held in Gaza on Tuesday, stating they would not stand idly by for a long time if their demands were not met by Israel.

According to a statement published by the organizations, these demands include, among other things, the lifting of the “siege” on the Gaza Strip, the restoration of the Strip from the damage of the last war and the cessation of Israeli "provocations" in Jerusalem.

The organizations also praised the young people in Judea and Samaria communities who are implementing a pattern of harassment and attrition and a popular resistance against the “settlers” in an attempt to evict them.

They called on the Palestinian Arab public in Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem and Israel to escalate the resistance in all its aspects "and to ignite Palestinian land under the feet of the occupying Zionists."