Channel 20 poll: Netanyahu bloc weakens

Channel 20 and the Maagar Mochot Institute conducted a poll showing data regarding the political map, if elections to the Knesset were held today.

According to the poll, the Likud party remains the largest party in the Knesset with 29 seats. Yesh Atid gains strength with 22 seats, the Religious Zionist Party rises from six to seven seats and Shas maintains its power with nine seats.

Labor and United Torah Judaism retain their power with seven seats, and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party wins seven seats as well. Yisrael Beytenu, Yamina and the predominantly Arab Joint List receive six seats each.

Mansour Abbas' Ra'am party with five seats, and Meretz also wins five seats. New Hope led by Gideon Sa'ar wins just four seats.

In terms of blocs, the Bennett-Lapid bloc has 62 seats while the Netanyahu bloc has 52. The Joint List with its six seats is not affiliated with either bloc.