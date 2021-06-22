Unusual incident outside Bennett's home in Raanana

A woman living near the home of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Raanana on Tuesday evening poured bleach on a woman who was standing near the house to demonstrate against Bennett.

Magen David Adom paramedics were called to the scene, provided the woman with medical treatment and evacuated her to hospital in a light condition.

Bennett and his family are likely to move to the official Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem on July 11, a day after former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves the official residence.

The offices of Bennett and Netanyahu reached an agreement on when the Netanyahu family will vacate the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour St. in Jerusalem.

It was agreed that the Netanyahu family will end their stay at the residence on July 10. Until then, no official meetings will be held at the residence.

On Friday, Channel 12 News reported that Bennett had conveyed a message to Netanyahu that he must vacate the official Prime Minister's Residence within two weeks.

Once the Netanyahu family does finally move, they are expected to live temporarily at their private residence in the coastal city of Caesarea, until security upgrades are completed to their property on Gaza Street in Jerusalem. The work on the Gaza Street property is expected to take several months.