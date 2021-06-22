Likud MK to Bennett: Are you the PM or the left's puppet?

Yoav Kisch doesn’t have any high expectations for alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Deputy Prime Minister Benny Gantz.

“They will do whatever they can to ruin Jewish settlements in the land of Israel," the Likud MK said.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva from the community of Eviatar in Samaria, Kisch said that he was there in support of a new Jewish community that was only recently created and is now at risk for evacuation.

He is not surprised about Lapid and Gantz’s position on Eviatar. But he is disappointed with Prime Minister Bennett.

“Bennett was supposed to have some kind of right wing ideology,” he said.

Speaking about Eviatar, he said, “That’s his test. He should stop that, that’s on his hands. He’s the prime minister and he should show us.”

He wants to know from Bennett: “Bennett, are you the prime minister or are you the puppet of the left parties?”

Kisch said that preventing the town from being destroyed would constitute a true test of right-wing leadership for Bennett.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, decried the situation in which instead of rewarding the town’s residents for establishing a hold on the land, the government is seeking to uproot them and destroy the entire settlement.

“It is only petty politics that is behind the wish to destroy Eviatar,” Dagan said.

So what does Kisch tell people who say that these kinds of “settlements” upset the world?

“We are the Jewish people in the land of Israel and we will do whatever it takes so the land of Israel will belong always to the Jewish people.”

With Likud now leading the opposition, they will have time and energy to more often be in the field, making their case directly to the public.

“I was always in the field,” Kisch said. “But now for sure we are a fighting opposition and we’ll do whatever we can to get this bad government out of power.”