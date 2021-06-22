Arabs attack rightist MKs during Jerusalem tour

A delegation headed by two right-wing MKs visited Jewish residents of the Shimon HaTzaddik neighborhood (Sheikh Jarrah) in Jerusalem Tuesday, following a night of attacks by Arab rioters on local Jews.

The delegation included Religious Zionist Party MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Orit Strook.

During the tour, a group of Arabs verbally attacked the two lawmakers, harassing and cursing them. As the confrontation escalated, police moved in to separate the hostile Arab crowd from the delegation.

Police officers at the scene then requested that the two lawmakers leave the area.

“Over the last three days things, things have been getting worse and worse,” Guy Asulin, a local resident, told Arutz Sheva. “On Motzaei Shabbat [Saturday night], the Arabs started up, throwing stones and chairs at us. They also shot fireworks at us – and the police just stood by.”

Asulin added that, “Last night, there wasn’t a moment of peace. From seven in the evening they were throwing stones and fireworks – there was a constant sound of fireworks hitting the door of my home. A firework skimmed just over the head of one of my neighbors – had it been just a few centimeters lower, she would have been in the cemetery.”

Where is the police in this picture? “The police come and go,” replied Asulin. “They flash torches here and there but they don’t actually do anything. Just earlier today they threw firebombs and G-d spared us by way of miracles, but the police? We’ve totally despaired of them.”

The situation in the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood has been heating up over the past few months, due in part to an imminent court ruling on the ownership rights over several local buildings where Arab families have been living for years and now face eviction. The issue was exploited by Hamas during the most recent conflict in Gaza, and although the rocket fire has largely ceased, the disturbances in this Jerusalem neighborhood, only minutes from the city center, continue.