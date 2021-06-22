Suspects in murder of Ramle man last month still not captured

The family of Destau Bisset ended their shivah mourning period on Tuesday, and penned a letter to the Minister of Internal Security, Omer Bar Lev (Labor), demanding that the Arab suspects in the murder of Bisset be arrested.

“Four weeks have passed since the ramming attack that caused the death of our father and the case has yet to be solved – and meanwhile the suspects are walking around free,” they wrote.

“The suspects in question are dangerous people and it is more than likely that they will attempt additional attacks in the future. It is unacceptable that the police continue to drag their feet on this issue and are not doing enough to catch the suspects and bring them to justice.”

Bisset was run over by two Arabs on electric bicycles in the center of Ramle a month ago. The Arabs allegedly rammed into him at full force and then fled the scene, leaving Bisset bleeding on the street. He was taken to hospital in serious condition and passed away last week.

צילום: באדיבות המשפחה דסטאו ביסט הי"ד

Yesterday, Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (New Hope) paid a visit to Ramle to the Bisset family to pay his condolences. He promised to investigate the matter, and told them, “I am certain that the perpetrators will be found and we will bring them to justice.” Hendel was the only government minister to visit the Bisset family.

Police announced in a statement: “The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and it is being treated as both a criminal and a traffic offense.”