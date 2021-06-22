Arson suspected in Jerusalem neighborhood

Fire fighters were called out on Monday night to the Kiryat Sanz neighborhood of Jerusalem, to extinguish a number of blazes in the area, Behadrey Haredim reports.

It appears that a number of road-pressing machines caught fire, and arson is suspected. Police forensic investigators have been collecting evidence at the scene.

There is some suspicion that extremists, who have been holding regular demonstrations against the expansion of the Light Rail in the capital, were responsible for the fires. This would not be the first time they have engaged in such behavior; they have previously destroyed work tools and attempted to halt the construction of the train lines.

On Monday afternoon, hundreds of extremists took part in protests against the construction of a Light Rail line through haredi neighborhoods. Police were summoned to disperse them.

A police statement noted that: “Police operating in the area of Bar Ilan and Rabbeinu Gershom streets arrested six suspects who were taken for questioning by police for disorderly conduct. The protesters were removed from the scene and work taking place there resumed.”